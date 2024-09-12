Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54,949 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.86.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

