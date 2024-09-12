Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 597,468 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,729,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

