Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 811,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

