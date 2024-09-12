Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 199,339 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $62,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.