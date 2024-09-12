JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $31.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VTLE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.17. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

