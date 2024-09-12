JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $472.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $472.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.44.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $471.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 150,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after buying an additional 141,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,374,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

