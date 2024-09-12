JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $208.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

