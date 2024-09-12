Jon Stenberg Purchases 12,558 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $37,171.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jon Stenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Jon Stenberg bought 1,736 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $4,808.72.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Jon Stenberg bought 2,155 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $5,883.15.
- On Monday, August 12th, Jon Stenberg bought 4,090 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,165.70.
- On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg bought 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,136.40.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20.
Citizens Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
