Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,192 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $98,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

