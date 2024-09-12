Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 27,286 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

