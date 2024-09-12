Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 133,262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $87,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.