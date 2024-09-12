Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 133,262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $87,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
