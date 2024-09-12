Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

