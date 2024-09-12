Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,544 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

