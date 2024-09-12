Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 104,523 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,065.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,523 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $366.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $366.69.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

