Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $139.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $139,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $271.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.22. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

