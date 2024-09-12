Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $59,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $399.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day moving average is $399.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

