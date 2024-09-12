Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,262,000 after buying an additional 318,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

EL opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

