Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,123 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

