John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 14,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

