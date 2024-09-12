John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

