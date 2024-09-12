John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.06

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 85971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

