JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,461,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.