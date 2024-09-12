JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 394.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

