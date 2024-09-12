Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,820. Jensen Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.