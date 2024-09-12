Jeffrey George Miller Sells 12,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

