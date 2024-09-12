Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

