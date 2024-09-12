Jason Alger Sells 2,899 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Alger sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $21,423.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,243.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 169,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.