Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.90. 32,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 718,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

