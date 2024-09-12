Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

