J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.15

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 7661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

