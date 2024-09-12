iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.77

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.77 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 2360237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.40.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

