iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.99

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 41716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

