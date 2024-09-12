iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $141.08

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.08 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 593045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.97.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.