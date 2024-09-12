iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

