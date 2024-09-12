iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

