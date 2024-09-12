iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 375,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 162,695 shares.The stock last traded at $79.34 and had previously closed at $78.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 168,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

