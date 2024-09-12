iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $208.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

