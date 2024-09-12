iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

