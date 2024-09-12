iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

