iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.99

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.99 and last traded at $172.55, with a volume of 865210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

