iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $192.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

