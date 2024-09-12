iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.