iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.83

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 360280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bcwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.