iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.39

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 24560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

