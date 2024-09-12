iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 419,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 289,487 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYG. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

