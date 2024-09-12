iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,358,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 461,940 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

