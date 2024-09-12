iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Reduced by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,056,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

