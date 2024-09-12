iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRTGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 393,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 227,650 shares.The stock last traded at $61.46 and had previously closed at $61.47.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.