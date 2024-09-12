iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 393,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 227,650 shares.The stock last traded at $61.46 and had previously closed at $61.47.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

