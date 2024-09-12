iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVV stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

