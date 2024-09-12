iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

